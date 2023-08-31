OPAL Fuels Inc - (OPAL) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 13.55

The average one-year price target for OPAL Fuels Inc - (NASDAQ:OPAL) has been revised to 13.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 12.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.69% from the latest reported closing price of 7.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPAL Fuels Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAL is 0.12%, an increase of 22.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.54% to 14,856K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAL is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 3,060K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,741K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 34.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 94.02% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,815K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 1,800K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,272K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

