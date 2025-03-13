OPAL FUELS Earnings Results: $OPAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OPAL FUELS ($OPAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $80,020,000, missing estimates of $93,068,370 by $-13,048,370.
OPAL FUELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of OPAL FUELS stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,506,795 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,499,801
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 417,673 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,415,911
- GRIZZLYROCK CAPITAL, LLC removed 291,578 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,449
- INVESCO LTD. added 265,762 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,933
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 114,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,256
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 113,034 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,185
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 110,258 shares (+171.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $373,774
