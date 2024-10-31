Opal Fuels begins operation at RNG facility in Florida

Opal Fuels (OPAL) announced the start of commercial operations at its renewable natural gas, or RNG, facility at the Polk County municipal landfill in Jones Corner, Florida, marking the company’s eleventh operational RNG project and second facility in the state. Owned and operated by Polk County’s municipal government, the landfill is now providing biogas to OPAL’s RNG project which is producing and injecting pipeline-quality RNG. With a nameplate design capacity of approximately 1.1M MMBtu of RNG per year, the product RNG will be primarily used to replace diesel transportation fuel to lower fleet operating costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting in a significant impact on public health and the environment. This reduction is equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from over 900 heavy-duty trucks. The commercial operations of OPAL’s Polk County RNG facility represents a significant step forward for OPAL Fuels’ mission of providing “Cleaner, Cheaper, Now” fuel solutions. This initiative is crucial in promoting sustainable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy.

