$OPAD Earnings Preview: Recent $OPAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OPAD ($OPAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $177,726,636 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.
$OPAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $OPAD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WATTS GWILLIAM & CO., LLC added 693,014 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,975,089
- CORTON CAPITAL INC. removed 47,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,423
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 39,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,326
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 35,335 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,460
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 30,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,925
- INVESCO LTD. removed 29,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,446
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 21,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,289
