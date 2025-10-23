OP Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - OP Bancorp (OPBK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.70 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $5.44 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $24.48 million from $20.75 million last year.

OP Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.70 Mln. vs. $5.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $24.48 Mln vs. $20.75 Mln last year.

Total interest income: $38.52 Mln. vs $35.30 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income: $4.13 Mln. vs $4.24 Mln. last year.

Net interest income: $19.17 Mln. vs $16.06 Mln. last year.

