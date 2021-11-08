OP Bancorp (OPBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

OP Bancorp (OPBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPBK was $12.55, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 92.19% increase over the 52 week low of $6.53.

OPBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). OPBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports OPBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 116.47%, compared to an industry average of 31.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the opbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.