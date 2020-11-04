OP Bancorp (OPBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

OP Bancorp (OPBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OPBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.6, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPBK was $6.6, representing a -38.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.72 and a 19.13% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

OPBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OPBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports OPBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.45%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

