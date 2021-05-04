OP Bancorp (OPBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

OP Bancorp (OPBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OPBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPBK was $11.2, representing a -9.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.39 and a 102.17% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

OPBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports OPBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.65%, compared to an industry average of 26.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.