OP Bancorp (OPBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

OP Bancorp (OPBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OPBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPBK was $8.67, representing a -19.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.72 and a 56.5% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

OPBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OPBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports OPBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.59%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

