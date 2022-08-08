OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.12

OP Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OPBK) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.12 on 25th of August. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 4.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

OP Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

OP Bancorp has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 4 years. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 18% shows that OP Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.9% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 28%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGM:OPBK Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

OP Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that OP Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

OP Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OP Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

