OP BAN Earnings Results: $OPBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

OP BAN ($OPBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $22,230,000, beating estimates of $21,675,000 by $555,000.
OP BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of OP BAN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 116,006 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,834,054
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 96,519 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,525,965
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 94,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,494,045
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 88,869 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,405,018
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 46,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,754
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 37,141 shares (+112.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $587,199
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. removed 35,403 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,721
