Ooma price target raised to $18 from $16 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Ooma (OOMA) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “record” CFFO in Q3, along with organic business subscription growth of 7%, and guided Q4 slightly above consensus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OOMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.