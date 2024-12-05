Ooma price target raised to $18 from $16 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Ooma (OOMA) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “record” CFFO in Q3, along with organic business subscription growth of 7%, and guided Q4 slightly above consensus.
