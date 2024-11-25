Ooma price target raised to $15.50 from $14.50 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Ooma (OOMA) to $15.50 from $14.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 earnings report. The firm says expectations for the quarter are reasonable with some potential upside to FY25 guidance after the company achieved a record EBITDA in Q2. Additionally, the company’s AirDial and 2600Hz growth catalysts are gaining traction, which could lead to a reacceleration of subscription and services revenue growth next fiscal year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

