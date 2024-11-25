News & Insights

Stocks
OOMA

Ooma price target raised to $15.50 from $14.50 at B. Riley

November 25, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Ooma (OOMA) to $15.50 from $14.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 earnings report. The firm says expectations for the quarter are reasonable with some potential upside to FY25 guidance after the company achieved a record EBITDA in Q2. Additionally, the company’s AirDial and 2600Hz growth catalysts are gaining traction, which could lead to a reacceleration of subscription and services revenue growth next fiscal year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OOMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.