Ooma (OOMA) Stock Jumps 16%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Ooma (OOMA) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $18.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

OOMA’s rally is driven by impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44 million and 7 cents. It delivered sales and earnings surprises of 3.1% and 57.1%, respectively. Markedly, the company witnessed 13.1% year-over-year growth in net sales with higher subscription and services revenues. Encouraged by significant business expansion efforts on the back of an optimistic outlook, robust demand for its services, along with diligent operational execution, is expected to drive Ooma’s financial results in the long run.

This internet phone service provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -46.2%. Revenues are expected to be $44.9 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ooma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OOMA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

