Ooma (OOMA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ooma (OOMA) reported $66.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Core users : 1.23 million compared to the 1.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.23 million compared to the 1.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Premium core users : 808 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 831.18 thousand.

: 808 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 831.18 thousand. Annualized exit recurring revenue (AERR) : 240 million versus 242.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 240 million versus 242.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net dollar subscription retention rate : 100% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99%.

: 100% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99%. Revenue- Product and other : $5.23 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $5.23 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenue- Subscription and services: $61.14 million compared to the $60.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

Here is how Ooma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ooma have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

