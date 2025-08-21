Ooma (OOMA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma (OOMA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $65.73 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ooma metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product and other' stands at $4.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and services' reaching $60.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Core users' should arrive at 1.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.24 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net dollar subscription retention rate' will reach 99.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Annualized exit recurring revenue (AERR)' will reach 242.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 233.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Ooma have returned -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, OOMA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

