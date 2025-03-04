News & Insights

OOMA Earnings Results: $OOMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 04, 2025

OOMA ($OOMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $65,099,999, missing estimates of $65,994,295 by $-894,296.

OOMA Insider Trading Activity

OOMA insiders have traded $OOMA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC B STANG (CEO and Pres.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,231 shares for an estimated $1,668,914.
  • SHIGEYUKI HAMAMATSU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,313 shares for an estimated $547,686
  • JENNY C YEH (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,429 shares for an estimated $245,293
  • ANDREW H GALLIGAN sold 14,824 shares for an estimated $215,837
  • JAMES A. GUSTKE (SVP of Marketing) sold 3,582 shares for an estimated $60,894
  • WILLIAM D PEARCE sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $57,511

OOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of OOMA stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

