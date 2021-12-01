OOMA Boosts Team Productivity With Call Analytics Feature

Ooma, Inc. OOMA has made certain significant enhancements to its Ooma Office platform. The company announced the addition of Call Analytics and other avant-garde features to the offering that will facilitate business managers to monitor call volumes over a span of time.



The latest improvement will not only enhance the overall team productivity but also address vital business concerns, including staffing requirements. Call Analytics is an integral part of Ooma Office Pro tier of service. The feature is accessible to the Ooma Office Pro account administrator.



It displays the call volumes in the form of charts and tables, which can also be downloaded in Comma-Separated Values spreadsheet format for further analysis. Through this enhancement, managers can track the number of incoming and outgoing calls across a selected time range.



Further, call data will be presented in a Call Distribution grid, highlighting peak calling periods with a range of color shading for easy accessibility. Apart from Call Analytics, Ooma Office has been upgraded with several other features.



These improvements are Google Chrome extension, Google and Microsoft contacts integration, expanded call management in the Ooma Office mobile app, Adaptive Forward Error Correction, virtual backgrounds in Ooma Meetings and bulk upload of speed dial and blocked numbers.



Ooma provides superior business phone solutions and personalized services, specifically designed for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Driven by such robust characteristics, SMBs will benefit from sophisticated telecommunications functionality at affordable rates on the back of an enhanced Ooma Office platform.



Ooma is well-positioned to benefit from highly customizable technological innovations and strong aligned execution amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The company has been a strong performer despite the COVID-19 crisis and is focused on reinforcing the importance of enterprise Wi-Fi networking.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based communications solution provider expanded its business services to address larger customers and has started rolling out to new countries in Europe. Positive market trends, along with its strategy to serve small and large businesses with unique solutions, are expected to drive growth.



Ooma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 14.6% compared with 12.1% growth of the industry in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, carrying a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has surged 172.7% in the past year.



Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 60.7% in the past year. HLIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 20.4% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.

