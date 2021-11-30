Onyx coal-fired power plant to shut with Dutch government support

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday said it would pay Onyx Power 212.5 million euros ($241.8 million) to shut its coal-fired energy plant in Rotterdam at short notice.

The site is one of four coal-fired plants in the Netherlands, with all due to be shut down by 2030, the Dutch government decided in 2018.

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman)

