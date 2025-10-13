Onward Medical Posts Preliminary Q3 Revenue Of Over EUR 1 Mln

(RTTNews) - ONWARD Medical N.V. (ONWRF, ONWDB.XD, ONWD.BR), a Dutch neuro-technology company that facilitates the patients to restore their body movement, on Monday reported a preliminary revenue of over EUR 1 million.

Dave Marver, CEO of Onward Medical, said: "This is another quarter of strong execution marked by accelerating adoption of our ARC-EX System, which is now accessible in over 50 US clinics."

For the third quarter, the company sold 40 ARC-EX Systems. The ARC-EX System is a provider of transcutaneous electrical spinal cord stimulation in conjunction with functional task practice to improve hand sensation and strength in patients with a chronic, nonprogressive neurological deficit due to a spinal cord injury.

The company will provide its quarterly financial update on November 11.

