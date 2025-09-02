Markets

ONWARD Medical Loss Widens, Loss/shr Narrows In H1; Affirms FY25 Outlook

September 02, 2025 — 04:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ONWARD Medical N.V.(ONWRF, ONWDB.XD, ONWD.BR), a Dutch neurotechnology company, on Tuesday reported wider net loss in its first half, compared to last year, mainly hurt by expenses. However, loss narrowed on a per share basis, amid higher revenues.

Looking forward, the company continues to expect to deliver a strong 2025 in line with expectations, with strong demand for the ARC-EX System. The firm believes that it is on track to meet its sales target for the third quarter for ARC-EX System.

For the half year, net loss of the firm widened to 21.18 million euros from a loss of 18.25 million euros a year ago. However, on a per share basis, loss narrowed to 0.47 euro from a loss of 0.53 euro last year.

Loss before taxes for the period amounted to 21 million euros, wider than loss of 18.57 million euros a year ago.

Total revenues & other income increased to 1.19 million euros from 0.21 million euros a year ago.

On Tuesday, in the Frankfurt market, the shares were trading 3.80% lower at 4.92 euros.

