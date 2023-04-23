Onward Holdings (TYO:8016) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 336.60

The average one-year price target for Onward Holdings (TYO:8016) has been revised to 336.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 306.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 333.30 to a high of 346.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.03% from the latest reported closing price of 370.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onward Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8016 is 0.03%, an increase of 81.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 7,483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,426K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 819K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 676K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8016 by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 598K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8016 by 2.81% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 561K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 55.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8016 by 52.02% over the last quarter.

