Ontrak Prices Public Offering Of 4.592 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK), an AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, on Friday, announced that it has priced the offering of its 4,592,068 shares and 9,184,136 warrants to purchase up to its 9,184,136 shares at a combined price of $0.60 per share.

In addition, it has priced 5,907,932 pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5,907,932 shares and 11,815,864 warrants to purchase up to 11,815,864 shares at a combined public offering price of $0.5999 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants.

This represents the per share public offering price for the shares and accompanying warrants less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the public offering, expected to be closed on November 14, are expected to be around $6.3 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In addition, the company estimates that the private placement will result in the cancellation of $5.0 million of debt owed by the company to Acuitas under outstanding senior secured convertible notes and the reclassification of $6.0 million of restricted cash held.

Each share pre-funded warrant is being sold together with two warrants, each to purchase one share. The warrants accompanying the common stock and pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.85 per share.

In addition, Ontrak announced the pricing of a concurrent private placement to Acuitas of 18,333,333 pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 18,333,333 shares and 36,666,666 warrants to purchase up to 36,666,666 shares at a combined price of $0.5999 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants.

This represents the per share public offering price for the shares and accompanying warrants less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

The warrants accompanying the pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.85 per share. Prior to the closing of the public offering and private placement, Acuitas will convert around $16.3 million of outstanding senior secured convertible notes, leaving $2 million of senior secured convertible notes outstanding.

