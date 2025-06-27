Ontrak Prices $4 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Warrants At $0.60 Each Share

(RTTNews) - Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK), a value-based behavioral healthcare company leveraging AI and engagement technology, has priced a public offering of 6,666,667 common shares or pre-funded warrants and 26,666,668 accompanying warrants at $0.60 per share or $0.5999 per pre-funded warrant.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. Each share or warrant unit includes four warrants to purchase common stock at $0.60 each, subject to shareholder approval. These warrants, once approved, will expire five years from that approval date.

The offering is expected to close on or around June 30, 2025, and gross proceeds are estimated at $4 million before fees and expenses.

OTRK currently trades at $0.54, or 44.4787% lower on the NasdaqCM.

