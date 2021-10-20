Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Ontrak Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Ontrak had debt of US$46.8m, up from US$34.8m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$91.5m in cash, leading to a US$44.7m net cash position.

How Strong Is Ontrak's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:OTRK Debt to Equity History October 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ontrak had liabilities of US$26.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$47.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$91.5m in cash and US$10.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$27.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Ontrak is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Ontrak boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ontrak can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Ontrak reported revenue of US$108m, which is a gain of 116%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is Ontrak?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Ontrak had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.2m and booked a US$25m accounting loss. With only US$44.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Ontrak's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ontrak is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

