US Markets
OTRK

Ontrak CEO Peizer resigns after being charged for insider trading

March 03, 2023 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

March 3 (Reuters) - Health care company Ontrak Inc's OTRK.O Chief Executive Officer Terren Peizer resigned on March 2, the company said in a filing, a day after U.S. authorities charged him with insider trading.

Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company's largest customer, authorities said.

The charge marks the first criminal case involving the use of a special trading plan designed to help shield executives from such charges. Executives can use trading plans under rule 10b5-1 as a defense against insider trading charges by planning to sell shares in advance at predetermined times.

But the prearranged stock selling programs have come under criticism in response to a growing body of academic research indicating some executives have used them for suspiciously well-timed trading.

Brandon LaVerne, who has been the company's chief operating officer since 2022, will be the interim chief executive.

LaVerne has also served as Ontrak's chief financial officer from March 2020 to June 27, 2022.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.