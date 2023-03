March 3 (Reuters) - Health care company Ontrak Inc's OTRK.O Chief Executive Officer Terren Peizer resigned on March 2, the company said in a filing, a day after U.S. authorities charged him with insider trading.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

