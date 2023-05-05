Onto (ONTO) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Onto Innovation Inc ONTO reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 92 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 29.8% year over year.



Revenues of $199.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The top line declined 17.5% year over year. The downtick can be attributed to weaker demand in the memory market.



Revenues from the advanced nodes market were down 35% year over year. Specialty devices and advanced packaging revenues fell 6% year over year. Software and services revenues fall 4% year over year.



Sales from specialty devices and advanced packaging contributed 47% to revenues. Advanced node markets, and software and services accounted for 33% and 20%, respectively, to the top line.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Margin Details

Total operating expenses increased to $75.9 million, rising 5.1% from $72.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross profit fell to $107.3 million from $131.1 million from the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit margin remained unchanged at 54%. Non-GAAP operating income was $48.9 million compared with $74.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25%, down from 31% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 1, the company had $583.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $148.4 million of total current liabilities compared with $547.8 million and $161 million, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2022. Accounts receivable was $209.6 million.

Q2 Guidance

Management expects revenues of $203 million (+/- 4%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $200 million.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected to be 75-90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 89 cents.

