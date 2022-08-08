Onto Innovation's (NYSE:ONTO) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Onto Innovation's (NYSE:ONTO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Onto Innovation, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$188m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Onto Innovation has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

NYSE:ONTO Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Onto Innovation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Onto Innovation.

What Can We Tell From Onto Innovation's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 391% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Onto Innovation's ROCE

In the end, Onto Innovation has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 16% return if they held over the last year. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Onto Innovation could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Onto Innovation isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

