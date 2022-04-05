Onto Innovation Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.96, changing hands as low as $80.12 per share. Onto Innovation Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONTO's low point in its 52 week range is $56.56 per share, with $106.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.95.

