Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Benefit From Strong Order Backlog

Onto Innovation Inc ONTO recently announced a total order backlog of $500 million. The order backlog includes $100 million for lithography and inspection products, which are witnessing high demand in the fast growing heterogeneous packaging sector, noted the company.

Onto Innovation has secured orders for its latest JetStep X500 lithography system solution worth $100 million. The solution is capable of high-volume manufacturing for the heterogeneous integration for applications across various domains like a mobile device, automotive, high-performance computing, advanced packaging and medical. Shipments of the JetStep X500 lithography system are due in 2022 and 2023.

The company is also witnessing strong demand for its Dragon G3 Inspection system. It has secured orders worth $12 million for the Dragon G3 Inspection system. The Dragonfly G3 platform provides sub-micron sensitivity and higher throughput using hybrid bonding as against the prior generation along with Onto Innovation’s Clearfind technology. The platform’s ability to produce data streams that detect defects makes this system an valuable tool in emerging areas of 5G, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Momentum in Heterogeneous Packaging Bodes Well

Overall, the advanced packaging market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $38.16 billion, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence.

Within the packaging market, heterogeneous packaging is witnessing solid growth as it delivers the higher performance required for data-center and mobile processors along with edge compute processors. It also aids in delivering improved performance for advanced specialty packages for latest radio frequency and image sensors, noted Onto Innovation.

These projections bode well for Onto Innovatio, one of the leading players in the semiconductor equipment industry. The company’s products are utilized in various high technology industries, such as silicon wafer substrates, power devices and data storage. The company aids customers to solve their device performance quality and reliability issues, backed by years of technical expertise.

Onto Innovation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of process control systems for 2D and 3D macro inspection, optical critical dimension metrology and wafer inspection.

In the last reported quarter, the company generated record-high revenues of $200.6 million compared with $126.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This was the result of the increased adoption of new products along with a solid demand environment for both front-end and back-end products.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues in the range of $210-$220 million compared with the prior-guided range of $190-$200 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, Onto Innovation carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Salesforce CRM, Hewlett Packard HPE and Microsoft MSFT. While Salesforce and Hewlett Packard sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.68 per share, up 6.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 16.8%.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. Shares of CRM have increased 10.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hewlett Packard’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.03 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.8%.

Hewlett Packard’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 14.4%. Shares of HPE have rallied 37.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.13 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12%.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 14.8%. Shares of MSFT have surged 49.4% in the past year.

