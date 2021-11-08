Onto Innovation (ONTO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Onto Innovation (ONTO) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 29.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $93.77 in the previous session. Onto Innovation has gained 95.2% since the start of the year compared to the 28.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -54.7% return for the Zacks Nanotechnology industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2021, Onto Innovation reported EPS of $0.98 versus consensus estimate of $0.92.

For the current fiscal year, Onto Innovation is expected to post earnings of $3.66 per share on $762.85 million in revenues. This represents an 89.64% change in EPS on a 37.08% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.03 per share on $836.45 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.11% and 9.65%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Onto Innovation may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Onto Innovation has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.1X versus its peer group's average of 2.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Onto Innovation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Onto Innovation meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Onto Innovation shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.