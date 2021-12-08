Onto Innovation (ONTO) Secures Orders Worth $85 Million

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO has secured orders worth $85 million from a 3D NAND manufacturer for its optical critical dimension (OCD) and thin film metrology suite. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2022 and into the first half of 2023.



The orders for Onto Innovation’s products comprise an innovative metrology suite, which includes the Atlas V metrology system for 3D structures, the Iris planar thin films metrology system, the IMPULSE integrated metrology system and the MetaPULSE hard mask metrology system.



Onto Innovation’s OCD technology offers advanced machine learning capability with real-time regression, sensitivity analysis tools and structure input for multi-variant modeling.



The Wilmington, MA-based company is bringing new solutions into markets to expand its growth opportunities further. The stock has rallied 115.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 55.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Onto Innovation solves metrology challenges for advanced 3D NAND devices by integrating multiple data streams into its AI Diffract software. AI-Diffract is a modeling, visualization and analysis software with an intuitive 3D modeling interface to simplify the building of complex semiconductor devices.



The company provides a comprehensive suite of products across different phases for its customers’ product ramping stages. In the early research and development phase, the Atlas product offers metrology functionality for all device layers. As customers move to the production phase, they can transfer certain application layers to the Iris product to reduce their capital investment.



Onto Innovation’s metrology platform allows customers to optimize their process control strategy for cost and performance. This approach achieves a lower cost of ownership by using the upgradability of the Iris system for redeploying existing capital assets rather than purchasing additional systems.



Onto Innovation got this business by offering products that work with one another, from the Atlas V and Iris systems to the integrated metrology of the IMPULSE system. All three feature AI Diffract software to create a hybrid metrology solution.



Onto Innovation is well-poised to benefit from strong customer demand for its solutions across the semiconductor value chain while improving its operational efficiency. It expects new customers for planar films, inspection of image sensors and the increasingly critical ramp of panel-level packaging to add more than $350 million to its served markets in 2022.



ONTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is another top-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has gained 162.1% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, with a Zacks Rank #2, is also a solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.5% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 17.8% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 18.9% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.