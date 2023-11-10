Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Onto Innovation Inc ONTO reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line decreased 28.9% year over year.



Revenues of $207.2 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The top line declined 18.5% year over year. The fall can be mainly due to the delayed shipment of two lithography systems to chiplet substrate manufacturers in the quarter under review. A decline in the advanced nodes segment’s revenues also acted as a headwind.



Specialty devices and advanced packaging revenues of $135 million increased 20% sequentially. Revenues from software and services grew 13% to $46 million. Revenues from advanced nodes market stood at $26 million in the quarter under review.



Sales from specialty devices and advanced packaging, and advanced node markets contributed 65% and 13% to revenues, respectively. Software and services accounted for 22% of the top line.

Margin Details

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $57.3 million, dipping 5.4% from $60.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross profit fell to $106.9 million from $138.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit margin contracted 300 basis points to 52%.



Non-GAAP operating income was $49.6 million compared with $78.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 24%, down from 31% in the previous-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, the company had $629.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $135.8 million of total current liabilities compared with $609.6 million and $136.9 million, respectively, as of Jul 1, 2023. Accounts receivable was $209.5 million.

Q4 Guidance

Management expects revenues in the range of $200-$216 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $215.1 million.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected to be between 90 cents and $1.10. The consensus mark is pegged at 95 cents.

Zacks Rank

Onto Innovation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

