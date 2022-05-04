Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, rising 79% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.93%.

Revenues of $241 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. The top line grew 43% year over year. The performance was driven by higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes specialty devices and advanced packaging.

Revenues from the advanced nodes market were up 42% year over year, while revenues from specialty devices and advanced packaging increased 58% year over year. Software and services revenue was up 17% year over year. Sales from specialty devices and advanced packaging contributed 41.5% to revenues. Advanced node markets contributed 41.5% and software and services accounted for 17%.

Following the announcement, the company’s shares gained 1.4% in the aftermarket trading on May 3. In the past year, shares of Onto Innovation have improved 13.5% against the industry’s decline of 10.8%.

Margin Details

Total operating expenses increased to $72.3 million, rising 15% from $62.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Non-GAAP gross profit rose to $131 million from $91 million, with respective margins of 54% and 54%. Non-GAAP operating income was $74.2 million compared with $41.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, up from 25% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 2, 2022, the company had $542 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $184.7 million of current liabilities. Accounts receivable stood at $206.7 million.

Q2 Guidance

The company expects revenues of $234-$248 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $1.16-$1.35.

