Onto Innovation (ONTO) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 156.83

The average one-year price target for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) has been revised to 156.82 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 147.90 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.00% from the latest reported closing price of 112.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.41%, an increase of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 56,609K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,430K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,852K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 23.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,420K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 10.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,264K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Onto Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Its breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps its customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.