Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Onto Innovation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$122m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Onto Innovation has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

NYSE:ONTO Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Onto Innovation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Onto Innovation here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Onto Innovation, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.4% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Onto Innovation's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Onto Innovation is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 55% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Like most companies, Onto Innovation does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Onto Innovation may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.