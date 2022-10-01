Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) insiders who sold US$8.8m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$3.2b

By selling US$8.8m worth of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) stock at an average sell price of US$92.23 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$101m after the stock price dropped 3.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Onto Innovation

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Bruce Rhine, for US$5.5m worth of shares, at about US$90.75 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$64.05. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Onto Innovation didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:ONTO Insider Trading Volume October 1st 2022

Does Onto Innovation Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Onto Innovation insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Onto Innovation Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Onto Innovation shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Onto Innovation insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

