ONTO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.60, changing hands as high as $83.46 per share. Onto Innovation Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONTO's low point in its 52 week range is $62.15 per share, with $106.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.