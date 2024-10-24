News & Insights

Ontex Group Strengthens Focus Amid Strategic Shifts

October 24, 2024 — 01:43 am EDT

Ontex Group N.V. (GB:0QVQ) has released an update.

Ontex Group N.V. reported a 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 12% margin as it continues its strategic transformation by selling its Brazilian activities and optimizing European operations. The company anticipates revenue growth between 2% and 3%, with a stable leverage ratio below 2.5x by year-end. These strategic moves strengthen Ontex’s focus on retail brands and healthcare in North America and Europe.

