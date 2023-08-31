Ontex Group (EBR:ONTEX) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 9.43

The average one-year price target for Ontex Group (EBR:ONTEX) has been revised to 9.43 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 8.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 14.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from the latest reported closing price of 7.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ontex Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTEX is 0.07%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 5,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,031K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 509K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 418K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 409K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 6.87% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 4.11% over the last quarter.

