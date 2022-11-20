Ontario's education workers reach tentative deal with province

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ontario's education workers on Sunday reached a tentative deal with the government of the Canadian province, fending off a strike set to begin on Monday.

"There will be no job action tomorrow," the Ontario School Board Council Of Unions (OSBCU) said in a statement, adding that the members will be reporting to schools.

The union, that represents 55,000 education workers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)in Ontario, did not provided any information on the deal and said the members should watch for ratification vote details shortly.

On Nov. 17, the union had given a five days' strike notice, citing the Ontario government's refusal to fund vital services for students.

This comes after striking education workers in Ontario agreed to return to work earlier this month after the government offered to rescind a controversial law that imposed a contract on the workers and outlawed strikes. However, the negotiations for a new contract had continued.

