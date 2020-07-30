Ontario to reopen schools in Sept, with elementary students in classrooms full time

TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Ontario government is set to reopen all its publicly funded schools in September, which will result in elementary-age students back in classrooms full time, while class sizes for some secondary schools will be limited to about 15 students attending alternate days, the province announced on Thursday.

Ontario closed its schools in mid-March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The question of how to safely reopen schools has been closely watched in Ontario, which is home to some two million students in the country's most populous province.

Students in Grade 4 and up must wear masks at all times.

School boards must prepare to offer online learning for parents who choose not to send their children back to school, the province said.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chris Reese)

