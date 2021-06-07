US Markets

Ontario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of schedule

Moira Warburton Reuters
Ontario will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, as infection rates continue to drift lower after a punishing third wave while vaccinations pick up pace.

June 7 (Reuters) - Ontario will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, as infection rates continue to drift lower after a punishing third wave while vaccinations pick up pace.

The province will enter step one of its reopening plan, allowing non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity, outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table, and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people to take place.

Canada's most populous province entered a lockdown in April as a variant-driven third wave of COVID-19 threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

Although cases have been falling in recent weeks, experts recommended keeping restrictions in place until June 14 to prevent a fourth wave.

The province hit key metrics ahead of schedule, hence the earlier reopening date, the statement from the premier's office said, including a vaccination rate of 60% - Ontario currently has 72% of eligible adults who have received at least one vaccine dose.

Step one will last at least 21 days, the statement said.

