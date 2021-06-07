US Markets

Ontario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of initial schedule

Moira Warburton Reuters
June 7 (Reuters) - Ontario will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

The province will enter step one of its reopening plan, allowing non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity, outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table, and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people to take place.

