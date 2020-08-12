US Markets

Ontario projects wider budget deficit as COVID-19 economic support climbs

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, projected its budget deficit would widen to C$38.5 billion ($29.09 billion) in 2020-2021 compared to C$20.5 billion estimated in March, as it increased support for the economy ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, projected its budget deficit would widen to C$38.5 billion ($29.09 billion) in 2020-2021 compared to C$20.5 billion estimated in March, as it increased support for the economy ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The province raised projected COVID-19 support measures to C$30 billion from C$17 billion in March and forecast that its economy would contract by 6.7% in 2020. It sees net debt-to-GDP ratio rising to 47.1% in 2020-2021 from 41.7% seen in March.

($1 = 1.3235 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular