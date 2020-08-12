Ontario projects wider budget deficit as COVID-19 economic support climbs

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, projected its budget deficit would widen to C$38.5 billion ($29.09 billion) in 2020-2021 compared to C$20.5 billion estimated in March, as it increased support for the economy ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The province raised projected COVID-19 support measures to C$30 billion from C$17 billion in March and forecast that its economy would contract by 6.7% in 2020. It sees net debt-to-GDP ratio rising to 47.1% in 2020-2021 from 41.7% seen in March.

($1 = 1.3235 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

