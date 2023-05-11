Ontario police officer killed, two wounded in shooting at home

Adds statement from police

May 11 (Reuters) - A person shot three Ontario Provincial Police officers who responded to a report of a gunshot at a home in rural Ontario early on Thursday, killing one of them and wounding two, police said.

At about 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), a shooter opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the house in Bourget, about 50 kilometers east of Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement.

All three officers were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where one died, it said. The other two were recovering, police said.

One person was taken into custody, the statement said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

