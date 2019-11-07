Ontario police arrest father in connection with death of two young sons

By Moira Warburton

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ontario police said on Thursday they have arrested the father of two boys aged 9 and 12, who were found dead on Wednesday night, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police originally received a medical assist call to a house in Brampton, Ontario, a city west of Toronto, at around 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, where they found the boys deceased at the scene.

Police said the call came from within the house and they are not looking for other suspects. The Peel Regional Police identified the arrested man as 52-year old Edwin Bastidas.

No obvious signs of trauma were found on the bodies, and it was only "a little bit later" that the deaths were determined to be suspicious, Heather Cannon, a constable with the Peel Regional Police, told reporters on Thursday.

The cause of the boys' deaths has not been released. Bastidas will appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing, the police said.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.