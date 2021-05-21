Ontario moving forward with second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - Ontario is moving forward with administering second doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after it paused its rollout of the vaccine due to concerns around blood clots, the province's chief medical officer announced on Friday.

Ontarians who received their vaccine between March 10 and 19 can receive their second doses. Canada's most populous province has tens of thousands of AstraZeneca doses which will expire at the end of May.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto)

