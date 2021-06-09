US Markets
Ontario court dismisses Stanford International's case against Toronto-Dominion Bank

Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has dismissed Stanford International Bank's (SIB) case against Toronto-Dominion Bank, wherein SIB was seeking damages from TD Bank in the amount of about $4.5 billion, SIB said on Wednesday in a statement.

