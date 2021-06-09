Ontario court dismisses Stanford International's case against Toronto-Dominion Bank

June 9 (Reuters) - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has dismissed Stanford International Bank's (SIB) case against Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, wherein SIB was seeking damages from TD Bank in the amount of about $4.5 billion, SIB said on Wednesday in a statement.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.